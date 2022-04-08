Net worth of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will blow your mind- Know their fees, collection of cars and flats | Knowing the net worth of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the senses will be blown away – know their fees, collection of cars and flats

Alia’s Fee

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012. In the last 10 years, she has given many hits and is the first choice of producer-directors. According to reports, she charges up to Rs 5-8 crore for a film.

$21.7 million in assets

Alia Bhatt has an estimated net worth of around $21.7 million (158 crores).. The actress charges around Rs 2 crore for an advertisement, while she charges up to 30-40 lakhs for attending events. On the other hand, she is the owner of the production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, and she is also the founder of the children’s clothing brand ‘Add-A-Mamma’.

house and cars collection

Talking about the house, in 2018 Alia has bought her house in London. Apart from this, he has 2 apartments in Bandra and Juhu in Mumbai. The actress has a long line of expensive cars like Range Rover Evoque, Audi A6 and Q5 and BMW 7.

ranbir kapoor fees

On the other hand, if we talk about Ranbir Kapoor, he charges up to Rs 20 crore for a film. And if the film becomes a blockbuster, then this figure can also increase.

Ranbir has an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, which is worth Rs 30 crores.

