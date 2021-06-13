Netanyahu angrily vows to lawmakers that he will lead the opposition.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving chief, spent what may be his final minutes in energy by defending his file, promising to stay in politics as chief of the opposition, and denouncing his nominated successor, Naftali Bennett.

At a parliamentary debate forward of a vote of confidence in Mr. Bennett’s authorities, Mr. Netanyahu gave what felt like a valedictory speech, itemizing what he perceived to be his accomplishments in workplace.

He famous his efforts to hold Iran from turning into a nuclear energy and lauded 4 diplomatic agreements with Arab nations, accomplished throughout his tenure, that upended assumptions that Israel would solely shore up relations with the Arab world after it had sealed peace with the Palestinians. He additionally highlighted a number of favorable strikes by the Trump administration that he championed, together with American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and the set up of an American Embassy in the metropolis.

“Our successes turned Israel from a fringe state to a number one energy,” Mr. Netanyahu mentioned. Then he warned of the hurt that he believes a Bennett-led authorities poses to Israel, and railed in opposition to laws, proposed by the new authorities, that would restrict the capability of prime ministers to stay in workplace after eight years in energy, as he did.