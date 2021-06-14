Netanyahu Opponents Celebrate at Tel Aviv Rally

Ecstatic Israelis descended onto Tel Aviv’s Rabin Sq. on Sunday for a celebration marking the ouster of Benjamin Netanyahu and the swearing-in of a brand new — if precarious — authorities.

The euphoric ambiance mirrored the aid of many Israelis {that a} new day had sprung and {that a} public determine that many within the liberal enclave disdain had at final been dispatched.

As music blasted into the sq., it was blanketed in folks of all ages carrying Israeli flags, rainbow flags and pink flags, the colour adopted by members of the motion to oust the prime minister.

Many wore shirts saying merely “Go,” in a font matching Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud occasion brand. Others wore shirts emblazoned with references to the assorted corruption scandals throughout Mr. Netanyahu’s tenure.