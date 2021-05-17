Netanyahu says there is no clear end in sight, and airstrikes begin again.

Talking on CBS’ Face The Nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel mentioned there was no clear end in sight to the violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“We’ll do no matter it takes to revive order and quiet,” he mentioned, including, “It’ll take a while.”

Hours after he spoke, Israeli warplanes started one other spherical of assaults in the Gaza Strip, attacking a essential highway, safety compounds and an electrical energy line feeding southern Gaza Metropolis, based on The Related Press and native media studies. The assault was heavier, and lasted longer, than the air raids from the day earlier than, the studies famous.

Additionally late Sunday, Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, and 27 different Senators referred to as for a right away cease-fire “to stop additional lack of life.”

Mr. Netanyahu defended his nation’s bombing and shelling of Gaza, which Palestinian authorities say has killed no less than 197 individuals, together with 58 kids. At the least 10 individuals in Israel have died in rocket assaults fired from Gaza, the territory managed by the militant group Hamas.