Netanyahu Supporters Are Pouring Pressure on Lawmakers

Many right-wing Israelis see Yamina’s flip in opposition to Mr. Netanyahu as a betrayal.

This onslaught gave Ms. Silman and her colleagues pause for thought — and an incentive to be seen as prolonging the negotiations for so long as doable. Although Yamina did lastly be part of the coalition on Wednesday evening, Mr. Netanyahu’s celebration, Likud, is more likely to proceed to play on these fears.

Parliament won’t maintain a vote of confidence in a brand new authorities for an additional 10 days, giving Mr. Netanyahu extra time to steer Yamina lawmakers to reverse course.

His celebration has already promised to maintain goading Ms. Silman and her colleagues.

“Behind the scenes,” mentioned a senior Likud official, talking on the situation of anonymity, “the Likud celebration is ramping up the strain, significantly on the weakest hyperlinks.”

The strain has been relentless for days, for the reason that telephone numbers of Ms. Silman and her colleagues, they are saying, have been posted on a number of WhatsApp and Fb teams. That has prompted a barrage of messages — and never simply from Israelis. Evangelical pastors in the US have weighed in, and so have Hasidic activists in Britain, amongst many others.

The Likud celebration denies accusations that it posted any numbers publicly.

When Ms. Silman turned up at her native synagogue final week, she discovered a number of slick posters outdoors, every together with her portrait overlaid with the slogan: “Idit Silman stitched collectively a authorities with terror supporters.”