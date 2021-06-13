Netanyahu’s Road Through Israel’s History, in Pictures

“Bibi, King of Israel!”

That could be a shout from his fervent supporters that may have given pause to King David, not to mention King Solomon. However Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has lastly misplaced his job, unable to cobble collectively a ultimate majority in the Knesset after 4 elections in the final two years.

The federal government that has now changed him is fragile, nonetheless. Little holds it collectively besides a need to get Mr. Netanyahu out of workplace, the place he’ll not be immune from punishment, if convicted, over prices of corruption.

However Mr. Netanyahu nonetheless seems to rule Israel’s largest celebration, Likud, and given Israel’s riven politics, his fall might solely be a type of sabbatical.

Regardless of the criticism of his actions and political cynicism, Mr. Netanyahu’s profession represents a unprecedented accomplishment for a person who grew up in the shadow of a troublesome and demanding father and a hero brother, killed on the age of 30 in command of considered one of Israel’s most storied army ventures, Operation Entebbe. The 1976 operation rescued hostages held at Entebbe Airport in Uganda.