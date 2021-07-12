Netflix 7.110.1 APK for Android – Download



Netflix is the world’s leading subscription service for watching TV episodes and films on your phone. The unchallenged movie streaming giant Netflix has one of the best Android apps for streaming. It lets subscribers watch movies and TV shows on the service’s Instant Watch library.

Netflix design and Outlook

Netflix is quite straightforward and has a very simple user interface. The home screen shows you your most recently viewed and incomplete shows at the top for easy access. The featured content like popular shows and recommendations based on your viewing history are showed below.

You can swipe up to view more content from various genres, then swipe left to view more shows from each genre. Also, browse for movies and shows by genres, like Action, TV Shows, and Comedies, by hitting the Browse button in the upper left, then choosing a genre.

The viewing controls on Netflix pop up with a tap and disappear after a few seconds while you watch a video. A large button lets you scrub through the video with a little window that shows the exact point you’re pointing at in the timeline — great for finding the part of the show you want to watch. A rewind button lets you go back 10 seconds in the show, and volume control is in the upper right.

Browsing for Shows and movies

When you touch a title, Netflix shows you all the details such as the star rating, synopsis, and a list of episodes for TV shows. A drop-down menu lets you quickly switch to a later season, and you can browse by an episode in the list.

Netflix Subscription

The app is not free to use it you will need to choose from a monthly or weekly payment plan. It does come free for the first month but you will still need to enter your card details in order to complete the subscription.