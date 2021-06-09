Netflix-Amazon Prime Video Fun Banter on Twitter Over Manoj Bajpayee



Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been related to Amazon Prime Video by means of his common net sequence, The Household Man, which has now come out with its extremely applauded second season. The actor is all set to characteristic on Netflix unique movie Ray, which is an anthology of 4 tales impressed by Satyajit Ray. Although, it’s usually stated that streaming platforms are all the time at struggle as a result of excessive competitors, the newest camaraderie by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, proves it to be mistaken. Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2: DK And Raj Open Up About Lengthy Tamil Sequences, Raji’s Brownface Allegations | Learn On

Each the OTT platforms received engaged in a enjoyable banter over Manoj Bajpayee’s debut with Netflix for his upcoming movie, Ray. Following the trailer launch of its upcoming movie Ray, Netflix posted a unusual message on social media saying “@ManojBajpayee coming to a Netflix Sequence. We love that you’re a a part of this household, Man – Ray” Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2 Creators on Turning Samantha Akkineni Aka Raji’s Pores and skin Tone A number of Shades Browner

Amazon Prime Video was fast to react to the identical by posting “Srikant, Job badalne mein bada drastic change hua hoga nah?’. Whereas the sequence of tweets went viral very quickly, the actor lastly took to Twitter to answer the development by posting “Hahahahaha, that’s prime class banter!! Job nahi function badla hai!!! Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2: Abhay Verma Aka Kalyan Thanks Viewers For Their Overwhelming Response, Netizens Name Him ‘Heera’

Nevertheless, this isn’t the primary time that Amazon Prime and Netflix have engaged in a few of the most enjoyable banter on social media. In 2020, when the world was ready with bated breaths for the second season of Mirzapur 2, Netflix put out a video that includes Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Followers inundated the feedback asking about season 2; captioning the video, “@primevideoin Batao Bhai, log puch rahe hai”, to which Amazon Prime Video had cheekily replied tweeting “arey, seedha seedha bolo tumhe dekhna hai ?”. Netflix retorted to the identical with “@yehhainmirzapur you say Guddu bablu we are saying Atapi Vatapi”.

With the launch of Netflix’s 2-day lengthy streaming fest final yr, Amazon Prime Video put out a enjoyable advert referred to as ‘No Fest, Simply Info’ the place the YouTube advert description learn, “Free streaming of limitless blockbuster leisure, TV exhibits, Amazon Originals and premium films for not simply 2 however 30 full days!”. Quirky a lot?

Mirror Mirror on the wall, is that this the friendliest rivalry of all of them? Properly, if historical past is something to go by, we will guess on that for certain!