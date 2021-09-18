Netflix and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ dominate the Creative Arts Emmys.

Although the Creative Arts Emmys aren’t ready for prime-time—they include awards such as Best Stunt Performance, Best Hairstyling, and Outstanding Light Direction for Various Series—they count equally in the Hollywood record books and leaderboards of the 73rd Emmys. Huh. The awards are now officially underway.

Some major acting awards were also given out at weekend concerts. “The Queen’s Gambit” took home the Best Actor in a Limited Series award. It beat a pair of acclaimed HBO series, “I May Destroy You” and “Mare of Easttown”. “The Crown” won for Best Actor in a Drama, and the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” won for Best Actor in a Comedy. Both are in favor of taking more prizes in the main event.

Netflix’s dominance all but guarantees that it will win more Emmys than any other TV network, studio or streaming platform, thereby beating its main rival, HBO, the year before 2021 to claim the ultimate bragging rights. Three years ago, Netflix tied HBO for the top honor for the first time. Going into this year’s Emmys, HBO, aided by HBO Max, led all networks with 130 nominations, one more than Netflix.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will effectively be a showcase for television achievement during the pandemic. Due to production shutdowns and delays, the number of TV shows has declined in the second half of last year and the first half of this year. Submissions were down 30 percent for the top categories this year.

The ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place indoors and out on the event deck at LA Live, near the Emmys’ usual home at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Attendance will drop significantly, but unlike last year’s remote ceremony, most winners are likely to give their acceptance speeches in person.