Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will return for second season

Netflix confirms ‘Squid Recreation’ will return for second season



It’s official: “Squid Recreation,” Netflix’s breakout hit of 2021, will be getting a season 2, co-CEO and chief content material officer Ted Sarandos affirmed.

On Netflix’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings interview, Sarandos was requested whether or not there can be a second season of the violent South Korean survival drama, which has scored as the corporate’s No. 1 most-viewed TV collection.

“Completely,” Sarandos replied. “The ‘Squid Recreation’ universe has simply begun.”

Beforehand, “Squid Recreation” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had indicated that it could be returning for a Season 2.

“There’s been a lot strain, a lot demand and a lot love for a second season. So I virtually really feel such as you depart us no selection!” Hwang informed the AP final fall. “However I will say there will certainly be a second season. It’s in my head proper now. I’m within the planning course of presently.”

Hwang additionally stated that lead actor Lee Jung-jae will return as “Squid Game’s” most important character, Seong Gi-hun.

“Squid Recreation” is by an extended shot Netflix’s biggest-ever TV present, based mostly on the streamer’s calculation that subscribers worldwide streamed 1.65 billion hours of the present within the first 28 days of its launch on the platform.

In Season 1 of the collection, 456 cash-strapped contestants are invited by a mysterious group to compete in a collection of youngsters’s video games — with lethal penalties — to win a bit of the ₩45.6 billion prize pool (about $38.5 million).