Netflix confirms The Witcher will have a third season

At its big TODAY event, Netflix confirmed that it will be making a third season of Wicher. No other details were shared, so we don’t know when we can expect it right now. Netflix also said it will continue to expand witcher Along with a second anime film and surprisingly, a series designed for children and families.

Announcements further expand Netflix’s ever-growing slate The Witcher Subject. At the event, Netflix also shared new clips and behind-the-scenes footage from the second season ahead of its December 17 premiere. The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming live-action prequel series. New content joins the first anime spinoff, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, released in August, and the hugely popular first season of witcher.

Toss a coin in our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film and a new kids and family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

The show may also spark a renewed interest in the hit game series, which could soon be a big moment in its own right: next-generation upgrades. The Witcher 3 The developer is working with CD Projekt Red, targeting a late 2021 release date.