Netflix cuts price for plans in India: Mobile only Plan now starts at Rs 149, Know full details

Users will get an information on their device, where they can choose to ‘Confirm Upgrade’ to use the plan or choose any other plan of their choice. Overall, the prices have been reduced by 18 to 60 percent in different plans.

Netflix has announced new and reduced prices for its plans in India. Mobile-only plan is now starting from Rs 149 per month instead of Rs 199 per month. The new plans will be applicable for all customers. The move is part of Netflix’s efforts to woo more subscribers in the country, as it is the most expensive streaming service in the country.

Under the new price scheme, the Netflix Basic plan will now cost Rs 199 per month. Earlier the price of this plan was Rs 499 per month. In this sense, its price has come down significantly. The standard Netflix plan will now cost Rs 499 per month as against Rs 649 earlier.

The most expensive Netflix plan, which is the premium plan, will now cost Rs 649 per month. Earlier the price of this plan was Rs 799 per month. Here are other details to keep in mind about the new plans:

The change in the price of Netflix plans has taken place from December 14 and will be applicable for all members from the next billing cycle. New members can simply sign up for Netflix and get a selection of schemes at the new prices. For Netflix members on Mobile, Basic or Standard plans, the company will upgrade them to a plan that is a tier higher than the existing plan. This will be done at the same monthly price you pay for Netflix today. Meaning mobile plan users will upgrade to the basic plan at Rs 199 per month.

Netflix mobile plans now start at Rs 149 per month. The mobile plan supports mobiles or tablets with 480p resolution. With this plan, you cannot access Netflix on a TV or computer. However, the account can only be accessed from one device at a time.

The Rs 199 per month Basic plan will also limit the resolution to 480p, but you can access the account on computers and TVs as well. But the device remains at limited one.

Netflix’s Standard plan now costs Rs 499 per month and comes with support for two devices at the same time. It has 1080p resolution. The account can be accessed on mobile, TV, computer and tablet.

The most premium Netflix account now costs Rs 649 per month. It comes with 4K resolution and has the ability to access apps from up to four devices at the same time. The special thing is that the content can be viewed on all four devices, which are a mobile, tablet, computer and TV.

While Netflix has slashed prices, rival Amazon has increased prices for its Amazon Prime service, which gives users access to the Prime Video service. Amazon Prime is now priced at Rs 1499 per year in India, compared to Rs 999 per year earlier.