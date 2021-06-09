Netflix India promotes Satyajit Ray anthology with cheeky reference to Manoj Bajpayee's Amazon Prime show The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee, who’s popularly recognized for starring in Amazon Prime Video’s behold sequence The Family Man, will attribute in Netflix’s upcoming anthology Ray.

All of us hear about streaming wars and the blueprint intense that dispute is between opponents, nonetheless you flip to social media and Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are a deal with to their followers! The most up-to-date occasion of their camaraderie surfaced the day earlier to this as every producers engaged in a enjoyable banter over Bajpayee’s upcoming anthology, Ray.

The sophomore season of The Family Man was launched early final week and has been the talk of city ever since. Netflix’s tweet has positively added the thrill.

Attempt the tweets right here

[email protected] coming to a Netflix sequence!

We be happy that you simply simply are a portion of this household, man ❤️#Ray — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 8, 2021

Thanks 🙏 in your heat welcome!!! It’s a privilege to be portion of the anthology!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 8, 2021

Amazon Prime Video was instant to react to the equivalent by posting “Srikant, Job badalne mein bada drastic alternate hua hoga nah?’. Whereas the sequence of tweets went viral very snappily, the actor lastly took to Twitter to reply to the type by posting “Hahahahaha, that’s excessive class banter!!

Hahahahaha 😂😂 that’s excessive class banter !! Job nahi function badla hai !!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021

This is not very the main irascible-pollination between the two streaming contemporaries. Closing yr, Netflix chosen to allege the unlock date of Shweta Tiwari, Vikrant Massey-starrer Cargo in a a comparable sort. The actors who had been a portion of Amazon Prime India’s Mirzapur sequence had been ready on the unlock of the 2nd season of the point out. The streamer chosen to capitalise on the frenzy.

Inside the interval in-between, The Family Man follows the toddle of Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), a genuine middle-class man with a secret id as a senior analyst within the fictional Menace Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), which is a portion of the Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA) of India. The sequence tracks him flitting between the roles of agent and the household man—preserving the nation from terrorists by day and being the unassuming husband and father at night.

Ray, on Netflix, is in step with filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s brief experiences that centre on subjects of “treasure, lust, betrayal and reality”, the anthology will discover “vulnerabilities and a complete lot of shades of each character,” acknowledged a press release.

The 4 experiences are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Neglect Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight.

Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala are the directors onboard. This would possibly often perchance additionally unlock on 25 June on Netflix.