Netflix is ​​reportedly close to acquiring the Roald Dahl catalog

Nearly three years after Netflix signed a deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company to create a universe of animated features based on the author’s books, the company has acquired the job outright. Netflix made the deal official on Wednesday when news of the impending acquisition was first reported by bloomberg on Tuesday.

No word on how much it really costs to own Willy Wonka, The BFG, Matilda and everyone else, but in 2018, Hollywood Reporter Cited sources claim that licensing just 16 titles from the catalog cost Netflix over $100 million. A deal would likely rank Netflix’s biggest ever for this catalogue.

Under a previous deal, Taika Waititi is working on Roald Dahl animated series projects for Netflix, Cover Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and its sequel, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator. This is in addition to two different versions of Matilda, including a film version of Matilda the Musical and an animated series, as well as a . plan to make bfg Cartoon.

Netflix is ​​now planning to bring the collection to more viewers in new formats. “These projects have opened our eyes to a more ambitious venture,” the streaming company said in a press release. “Creating a unique universe in animated and live action movies and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more.”

Before the announcement of the deal, bloomberg Noted that this would be despite the shadow of Dahl’s history of anti-Semitic statements and sometimes anti-feminist storytelling. The Dahl Family and the Roald Dahl Story Company issued an apology for the comments in 2020, saying, “We hope that, as he did in his best way, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words. can.”

