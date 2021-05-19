Netflix is getting a trilogy of Fear Street movies in July



The ’90s are again in Netflix’s newest horror movies. A trilogy of movies primarily based on R.L. Stine’s basic Fear Street e book sequence is coming to the streaming service in July. Plan your spooky film nights accordingly: half one will debut on July 2nd, adopted by sequels on the ninth and sixteenth.

Right here’s the fundamental premise, in line with Netflix:

In 1994, a group of youngsters discovers that the terrifying occasions which have haunted their city for generations ​might all be related — and that they will be the subsequent targets. Primarily based on R.L. Stine’s greatest promoting horror sequence, the trilogy follows the nightmare by Shadyside’s sinister historical past.

Every movie will cowl a completely different time interval. The primary will happen in 1994, whereas the sequels will discover 1978 and — of course — 1666.

The Fear Street books initially debuted again in 1989 and served as a extra teenage-oriented counterpart to the blockbuster and vastly influential Goosebumps sequence, which helped make Stine a family identify. Again in 2015, Stine instructed GadgetClock that “I by no means wished to be scary, both. I solely wished to be humorous.”