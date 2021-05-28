Netflix is testing the ‘Play Something’ feature for Android users globally: Report- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Netflix is testing the ‘Play One thing’ feature for Android users globally: Report- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Netflix just lately launched the Play One thing button to assist indecisive individuals get one thing to observe on TV. The useful feature is now obtainable for the platform’s cellular model, beginning with Android users. The video-streaming platform is testing the Play One thing feature for Android users globally. This selection might be obtainable in each the Grownup and Children profiles. The button was noticed by Engadget on the android app.

In case you are on Netflix and unable to determine the film or present you need to watch, tapping on the choice will put the OTT platform’s algorithms into play and one can find your self with quite a lot of selections.

The choices may embrace one thing new or one thing that you’ve got already watched. There could be a suggestion for one thing much like have watched earlier than. You possibly can select whichever you want and begin watching. In the event you don’t like the choices, you possibly can choose the Play One thing Else button for extra.

There’s no phrase on when the feature will attain a wider viewers. Plus, its availability for iOS users stays unknown too.

In associated information, Netflix is anticipated to quickly enterprise into gaming and permit individuals to obtain video games after which play. The video games might be from third events or impressed by Netflix Originals. This might be to money in on the rising gaming phase and compete with the likes of Apple Arcade, Google Stadia, and extra.