Netflix launches free, first-of-its-kind Android mobile plan in Kenya

Netflix is ​​launching a new free Android mobile plan in Kenya that will allow users to watch a limited selection of its catalog, which includes entire seasons of select shows.

Netflix announced that earlier this week, the new ad-free Netflix mobile plan for Android gives users the option to sign up without entering any payment information (though they’ll need to verify they’re 18 or older). are older than that and will still need to submit an email address to create a login).

Netflix expects users to upgrade to a paid subscription

Netflix spokesperson confirmed ledge That this is the first time the streamer has offered a free tier. Roughly a quarter of its library will be included in the free plan and users of this tier will be able to watch the entire season of the show. Netflix said it hopes users who enjoy using the service will eventually upgrade to one of its paid subscriptions, which also support streaming from TVs and laptops.

Netflix has previously experimented with free-to-stream content in an effort to entice new subscribers. For example, it previously made some of its content available on YouTube, and a free-to-watch portal with a small selection of titles after the company permanently ended its free trial period in the US. used with. HBO Max, which also ended its free trial Wonder Woman 1984Day-to-day releases on the service have likewise experimented with offering limited episodes to increase its subscriber count.

Netflix’s free Android plan for users in Kenya launched on Monday and will continue in the coming weeks.