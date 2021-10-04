Netflix launches ‘Play Something’ for Android users

Netflix is ​​officially bringing the Shuffle feature to its Android mobile users.

The company originally started testing the Play Something feature in April, but it’s officially launching the feature globally today on Android. The tool — which lets Netflix choose something for you to watch — is available on Now TVs and Android mobile devices, but it’s not yet supported on iOS. Netflix said it will begin testing the Shuffle function on iOS in the coming months.

Separately, Netflix is ​​also launching its Fast Laugh feature — which debuted on iOS earlier this year — today on Android mobile devices in select markets including the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and the UK. . This tool acts as a highlight reel of funny clips from your series and movies. It’s a bit like tiktok but specially for netflix funny.

Finally, Netflix said on Monday that it is bringing its Downloads for You tool to iOS in the coming month. Originally launched on Android earlier this year, the opt-in feature automatically downloads content for offline viewing based on your viewing history. If you’re planning on traveling and don’t want to forget to download content for offline viewing before your trip, this is a neat feature.

The Play Something button launching today on Android, meanwhile, can be found on mobile devices on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen or about the 17th row on the homepage.