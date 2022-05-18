Netflix lays off roughly 150 workers amid slowing growth – National



Netflix on Tuesday stated it has laid off about 150 folks, largely in the US, because the streaming service firm faces slowing growth.

The layoffs characterize roughly two per cent of the corporate’s workforce in North America.

A Netflix spokesperson talking on background stated no Canadian workers had been affected by the layoffs.

“These adjustments are primarily pushed by enterprise wants somewhat than particular person efficiency, which makes them particularly robust as none of us wish to say goodbye to such nice colleagues,” the corporate stated in an announcement. “We’re working onerous to help them by way of this very tough transition.”

The job cuts come as Netflix reported its first lack of subscribers in additional than a decade and forecast deeper losses within the coming quarter. It stated the conflict in Ukraine and fierce competitors contributed to the lack of clients.

On account of its declining growth, Netflix stated it will introduce a less expensive, advert-supported tier and look extra intently at its spending.

“We’re attempting to be sensible about it and prudent by way of pulling again on a few of that spend growth to mirror the realities of the income growth of the enterprise,” Netflix Chief Monetary Officer Spencer Neumann informed traders throughout the firm’s most up-to-date earnings name.

– With information from World Information