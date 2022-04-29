Netflix made a big change, sharing account outside family will charge more, know everything

Netflix : OTT streaming site Netflix has changed its rules. If the account is now shared with people outside the family, then Netflix will charge more for it. According to TechCrunch, Netflix did testing for this in March and it has started in Costa Rica and Peru. At the same time, Netflix is ​​planning to introduce this rule globally in early 2023.

Know how long the change can be implemented – Netflix has said that it will take close to a year to test this feature and then be sure what to charge users who share accounts with people outside their family.

The company’s Chief Production Officer Greg Peters said that the company had been working in this direction for the last two years. It was recently tested and it will take some time to find the correct charge.

what is the arrangement at the moment – Netflix is ​​also allowing users to add sub-accounts with standard and premium subscriptions in some places. All this account is for those people who do not live with the subscriber.

Each sub-account will have its own profile and recommendations etc. It will not be GPS based. It will use IP address, device ID, etc. to know whether users are sharing their accounts with people outside the home.