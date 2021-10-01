Netflix may have to pay millions in bandwidth usage fees in South Korea

South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband is suing Netflix to pay for increased network costs and bandwidth usage the streaming service’s content pulled in South Korea, Reuters writes. cite company squid game And dp, two popular Korean Netflix dramas, as part of the cause.

SK Broadband’s demand for payment is not unfounded. A South Korean court sided with the ISP in June, Korea Herald writes, suggesting that Netflix was responsible for the demands of its content on SK. Opposing Netflix’s request that it’s not charged — since subscribers are streaming, and they already pay for it — the court said the company “has not allowed SK Broadband to pay the price for the services.” has a responsibility.” SK is estimated to cost Won 27.2 billion (about $23 million) for 2020 alone, according to Reuters.

ledge Netflix has been contacted for comment. The company shared the following statement techcrunch In response to SK’s demands:

We will review the claim that SK Broadband has filed against us. In the meantime, we continue to seek open dialogue and explore ways to work with SK Broadband to ensure a seamless streaming experience for our shared customers.

Netflix’s success in Korea and popularizing Korean film and television in the US last year, and especially in the last week, was all thanks to surprise hits. squid game. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Monday that it’s on track to become the company’s most popular show ever, and within four days of its release, it’s already number one in the US on Netflix’s top ten charts. there was one.

Netflix made deals with service providers such as Comcast in the US to prioritize its connections and eventually provide better video quality. However, Netflix is ​​now in a different position than what it agreed to pay Comcast — it’s already lost in court, and SK Telecom hasn’t been encouraged to strike a deal while regulators have a pending one. Big Cable considers a merger — so even though it may have more weight to throw around, it has already provided an example of why it might pay off in the first place.

