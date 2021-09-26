Netflix releases arcane trailer and reveals November 6 premiere date

Netflix has released a new trailer for of distinction, based on its upcoming series League of Legends universe, and it was also revealed when the show will premiere: November 6. But you can’t see it all of distinction On that day, as Netflix plans to release the season in three separate “acts”, each consisting of three episodes released a week after the last. This means the first act will take place on November 6, the next will release on November 13, and the final will premiere on November 20.

of distinction was first announced in 2019, however League of Legends Developer Riot Games delayed the series to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, news broke that Netflix had picked up the show and that it would debut in the fall.

Earlier this week, Netflix and Riot revealed some Mysterious voiced. that list headlines by Hailee Steinfeld, who you may recognize as Emily Dickinson on Apple TV Plus’ dickinson and Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye. In of distinction, Steinfeld will play V, one of the League of Legends‘ Playable Champion.

of distinction Riot’s latest expansion is League of Legends franchise, which includes a mobile spinoff, a board game, and comic books. It is also the latest video game series to appear on Netflix, joining other franchises such as witcher And pokemon.