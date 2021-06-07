Netflix releases teaser of Haseen Dillruba, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Netflix has launched the teaser of Haseen Dillruba, that accommodates Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and Aditya Srivastava.

Directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee repute, the movie revolves round a woman whose coronary heart longs to reside love phrases captured in a peculiar, however finds herself entangled throughout the execute of her dangle husband.

Attempt the teaser proper right here

Spy this submit on Instagram A submit shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Dhillon, identified for her work on Judgementall Hai Kya and Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan, has penned Haseen Dillruba.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has backed the film through his banner Coloration Yellow Manufacturing in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

Mathew in an announcement, acknowledged for movie, “I even have in the least instances been interested in tales that discover the various dynamics of human relationships. Haseen Dillruba is one such edgy legend, written fantastically by Kanika Dhillon. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a stellar solid, Coloration yellow productions and T- collection. I’m in level of reality taking a watch ahead to sharing it with the world on Netflix.”

The movie was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical launch remaining September however was pushed indefinitely attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this yr, Netflix introduced that the movie would stream on its platform on 2 July.

Attempt a couple of further stills of Haseen Dillruba proper right here