Netflix renews fantasy series Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s novels, for second season

Story series Shadow and Bone has been picked for a second season by Netflix, lower than a month after it premiered on the streaming service.

Per Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, the show veil hails from creator Eric Heisserer of Hen Discipline standing and Stranger Points govt producer Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps Leisure.

The streamer ordered eight one-hour episodes for season two of the series, reported Lower-off date.

Shadow and Bone is decided in a battle-torn world the connect lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov, performed by Jessie Mei Li, has appropriate unleashed an unparalleled power that can also be the key to environment her nation free.

With the scary chance of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from each little factor she is aware of to hiss as share of an elite navy of magical troopers is called Grisha. Nevertheless as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that usually allies and enemies might perchance perchance even moreover be the the identical.

Per Netflix, the renewal comes after the principle season turned watched by greater than 55 million member households in its first 28 days.

The show veil additionally stars Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Gear Younger, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman, who will reprise their roles within the distinctive installment. Extra casting small print will likely be printed later.

Heisserer serves as a result of the creator, creator and govt producer on the show veil, which premiered on 23 April.