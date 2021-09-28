Netflix reveals how many accounts are actually watching its top titles

During this year’s Code conference, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos shared a slew of data about some of the streaming giant’s top titles — a rare move for a company that has traditionally used chestnuts. Keeps the number close.

In a slide, shared when Sarandos was speaking on Code Stage with Kara Swisher, Netflix ranked its top 10 movies and series based on the number of accounts that watched at least two minutes of the title during the first 28. Shared numbers about how many accounts were viewed. Days it was on Netflix.

first season of bridgerton The title led its top series list with 82 million accounts, followed by Part One. lupine And witcher, Each of the 76 million accounts have seen. extraction led its list of top movies with 99 million accounts, followed by bird box with 89 million accounts and Spencer Confidential With 85 million.

Image: Code 2021

A second slide ranked Netflix’s top 10 movies and series based on their total watched hours during their first 28 days on the service. bridgerton Still tops its series list with 625 million hours of views. fourth installment of money heist This was followed by 619 million, the third season following strange things With 582 million hours of viewing. bird box Led its list of most popular movies by metric with 282 million hours of views. extraction swooped in on second place with 231 million hours, while Irishman Ranked third with 215 million viewing hours.

“We’re trying to be more transparent with the market and the talent and everybody else,” Sarandos said. “It’s a big black box for everybody.”

Image: Code 2021

The decision to share the figure for creatives and talent in streaming comes at a crucial moment. Services across the board have traditionally offered limited information on how titles perform on their platforms, an issue that has become a point of frustration in the rapidly changing entertainment space, even in cinemas. The highly anticipated titles for are also seen as heads head straight to streaming services – or as the debut of hybrid releases.

But the numbers also show that there are many ways to define “hit”. Netflix’s data was tracked based on total hours of viewing and the amount of time viewers spent watching a title during their first month on the service. However, talent and production companies may be more interested in how many times a title was viewed, or how many total people – not just accounts – are watching their shows. Ultimately, without a unified standard between services for what those metrics look like for success, streamers are still very much playing by their own individual rules.