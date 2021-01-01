Netflix SonyLIV Prime Video Disney+ Hotstar A detailed look at plans price – Netflix, SonyLIV, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar plans, know details

There are many video streaming platforms in India, namely Netflix, SonyLIV, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, and they have a good amount of videos and web series, but the prices all vary. Most of the people are completely dependent on apps like Jio TV, Disney Plus Hotstar and Sony Liv for Live TV. Most of the video streaming platforms have an affordable price tag. Let us know the prices one by one.

SonyLIV: Plans, price in India

First of all, those who want to watch Tokyo Olympics can subscribe to it. Many live sports can be watched with the help of Sony Live subscription. Its price is Rs 999, in which 12 months subscription is available. In this, plans of Rs 299 and Rs 399 are available. But the best experience and the rest are available in the premium plan.

Netflix: Plans, Price in India

Netflix is ​​a popular video streaming platform in India and it provides a decent amount of video content as compared to Amazon Primary. Netflix currently has four plans. The cheapest plan in this is the mobile only plan, which costs Rs 199 and it lasts for only one month. In this, users can watch standard quality videos. Apart from this, a basic plan is Rs 499, in which 1 screen can be played in standard quality.

Apart from this, there is a plan of Rs 649, in which HD quality content can be accessed on two screens. Apart from this, there is a premium plan and its price is Rs 799, in which four screens can be played and Ultra HD quality is seen in it.

Amazon Prime Video: Plans, Price in India

Amazon Prime Video has two plans, one of which is Rs 129, while the other plan is an annual plan, which costs Rs 999. In both the plans, users get the facility of 4K content and unlimited downloads. Under Prime subscription, users get fast delivery and early access to many deals.



Disney+ Hotstar: Plans, price in India

Disney Plus Hotstar currently has two plans, but from September 1, it will launch three plans. Right now it has a VIP recharge plan of Rs 399 and a premium recharge plan of Rs 1499. Premium users get to see ad free 4K English content. Under the cheap plan, users can watch content on one screen and under the premium plan, the content can be accessed on two screens in realme type.





