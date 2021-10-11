Netflix suspends trans employee who tweeted exclusive about Dave Chappelle

The next day, Netflix software engineer Tera Field tweeted about Chappelle, writing that the comedian “attacks the trans community, and the very legitimacy of transness” in the special:

i work here @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chapel special where it attacks the trans community, and the legitimacy of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You must have heard many things about “crime”. we are not angry — Terra Fide (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Rapidly escalating into conversations about the revocation of free speech and culture, the tweet thread went viral. Netflix then suspended Fields, according to people familiar with the matter, for allegedly trying to attend a meeting she was not invited to. Another trans employee is leaving the company because of how Special — and Fields’ comments — were handled.

The special has sparked significant controversy inside Netflix. Shortly after it came out, employees began asking questions about whether trans people were included in the decision to air the special and where the company draws a line between commentary and transphobia.

“We repeatedly provide a platform for content that is harmful to the trans community,” wrote a current employee in Netflix’s open Q&A document. “These decisions have a material impact on our business, including the loss of our existing employees and a reduction in the talent we have to work with us. What are our plans on how we are going to specifically correct this situation? Is?” Any question viewed by ledge Asked to remove the special.

“You can’t carbon offset for bigotry”

On October 8, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos answered questions in an internal email. “It never feels good when people are hurting, especially our colleagues,” he wrote. “You should also be aware that some talent may be engaging third parties to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do.”

Sarandos also said that Chappell’s last special, sticks Stones, Netflix’s “most-watched, sticky, and most award-winning stand-up special of all time”.

she added:

Many of you have also asked where do we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe near crosses that line. However, I agree that it’s hard to differentiate between commentary and loss, especially with stand-up comedy that exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean but our members enjoy it, and it is an important part of our content offering.

According to a current employee, the Trans Employees Resource Group at Netflix has been meeting with executives for years to try and educate them about the impact of transphobic content. when netflix bought the movie Girl, a fifteen-year-old ballet dancer preparing for gender confirmation surgery sparked many internal conversations about cisgender directors creating material about trans people.

Sarandos said the company’s commitment to inclusion is reflected in headlines like: sex education And Disclosure, a documentary about Hollywood’s impact on the trans community. But a current employee tells ledge He was not impressed by the statement. “You can’t do carbon offsets for bigotry,” he said dryly. Disclosure Director Sam Federer also tweeted That Netflix “Rent” [the documentary] Half of what it cost to make it.

Netflix has a long history with Dave Chappelle. In 2016, the comedian signed a deal to make three specials for the stage. After four years, Netflix pulled Chappelle’s Show From the streaming service at the request of the comedian. (It was reinstated in 2021 after Chappelle’s Beef died with Comedy Central.)

But while the comedian’s earlier specials have sparked controversy, Chappell’s most recent one has elicited a much stronger response. near GLAAD is criticized, who wrote on twitter “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities.” in a statement to Diversity, the National Black Justice Coalition said: “Perpetuating transphobia leads to violence. Netflix should be pulled immediately near I apologize from my platform and directly to the transgender community. “

Read Ted Sarandos’ full email below:

Netflix declined to comment on the record of this story.