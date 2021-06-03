Netflix to release Taapsee Pannu's murder mystery Haseen Dillruba on 2 July; see teaser

Murder thriller Haseen Dillruba, headlined by Taapsee Pannu, is area to be launched on Netflix on 2 July, the streamer introduced on Thursday.

Directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame, Haseen Dillruba revolves round a girl who finds herself entangled within the extinguish of her grasp husband.

Pannu took to Twitter to fragment the announcement teaser of the movie, which moreover stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

Proper right here is her tweet

Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana.#HaseenDillruba coming quickly. Best on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy pic.twitter.com/fMGgM8J1K1 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 3, 2021

Kanika Dhillon, recognized for her work on Judgementall Hai Kya and Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan, has penned Haseen Dillruba.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has backed the film by way of his banner Coloration Yellow Manufacturing in collaboration with Eros World and Himanshu Sharma.

Haseen Dillruba used to be earlier scheduled to be happy a theatrical release closing September, however used to be pushed indefinitely due to the the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this yr, Netflix introduced that the movie would lope on its platform.

(With inputs from Press Consider of India)