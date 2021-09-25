Netflix TODAY Event: Trailers and biggest announcements

Netflix held its first Tudum event today, a three-hour livestream with a lot of the same stuff. That is, more than 70 series and 28 films, which is more than anyone, should be kept an eye on. That’s why we’ve rounded up the biggest announcements and best trailers right here with a fresh look strange things and a lot witcherfor premiere dates for the picks of the new season of tiger king And Bridgerton.

Here’s everything you might have missed.

Studio Colorido . next project of

Ahead of the main TODAY event, Netflix spent some time outlining its anime lineup, and the biggest reveal was Studio Colorido’s next feature, most famous for 2020. a mustache away. The studio’s latest feature is called drifting home, and is described as “the story of two childhood friends who drift across a mysterious sea with an entire housing complex.” Its streaming will start in 2022.

a fresh look red notice



The event started off with some star power, thanks to a new trailer for the heist movie red notice Starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. As expected, it has a lot of explosions and smart-ass pinches – but it also sounds like a lot of fun. The new clip mainly focuses on the three-minute-long fight scene between the star trio, where Gadot comes out on top.

one more weird things 4 Eve teaser

Tees for the fourth season of strange things Just keep coming, with the latest showcasing a new locale for the beloved show called Creel House, plus Dustin putting on his best Sherlock Holmes influence. weird things 4 Starts streaming sometime in 2022.

At first glance jean yusoMILF Kanye West on a Doctor

jean yuso (pronounced genius) is an upcoming documentary that follows Kanye West’s career over a period of 20 years. “Filmed over two decades,” the official description reads, “Jean-Yuhso An intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, trying to break down his early days as a global brand and artist and his life today. The first clip featured West and Mos Def performing “Two Words” from their seminal album college dropout. It is slated to hit Netflix in 2022.

sex education get a fourth season

Hilarious and Hardik season 3 sex education Just premiered on Netflix. But if you’ve already gone through it all, there’s good news: The streamer confirmed that the show will be back for Season 4.

a tease bridgertonsecond season of

bridgerton Possibly Netflix’s biggest hit ever, and the streamer finally got the first look at its impending second season, which will also include sex educationof Simone Ashley for the cast. It’s a short clip, and it’s going to take a while before you can watch the whole thing, as Season 2 is set to start streaming next year.

our first look the Sandman

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally got a taste of it the Sandman, the much-awaited adaptation of the comic written by Neil Gaiman. It’s a brief tease, but it seems to transmit the spirit of the comics well. The series still doesn’t have a premiere date attached.

of distinction Receives a new trailer and a premiere date

of distinction First animated series. based on League of Legends, and we not only got a new trailer for the show, but a date as well: It will debut on Netflix on November 6.

an awesome trailer for hell Bound



One of the best surprises of the event was the trailer for the Korean horror series hell Bound, which shows some very fond monsters wreaking havoc on a city street. It’s due out on November 19th.

tiger king Coming back – and we have a date

Earlier this week Netflix confirmed that pandemic obsession tiger king Will return for the second season. Now we know exactly when – November 17th.

opening title sequence for Cowboy Bebop

It’s not a trailer, but we do have the opening title sequence for the much-anticipated live-action Cowboy Bebop, which is coming to Netflix in November.

a trailer for army of the deadprequel to

Zack Snyder’s Prequel army of the dead Not really about zombies but instead follows the origin story of Safecracker Dieter. It will hit Netflix on October 29.

First watch the Conspiracy Theory cartoon inside job



This show, from the former gravity Falls Writer Shion Takeuchi described it as “an adult animated comedy series about employees of Deep State who are tasked with keeping conspiracy theories under wraps.” It debuts on October 22.

in large quantity don’t look up

The star-studded film stars Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill as they attempt to save the world from an impending collision with a comet.

a lot witcher: season 2 trailer, blood genesis, and a third season



The show ended with a deluge The Witcher Updates. Includes: Season 2. many teasers of witcher, behind-the-scenes look at the live-action prequel blood genesis, and there is news that the show will be back for season 3.