Netflix took a big step between Russia and Ukraine dispute, will not be able to share videos even on Tiktok

Netflix has announced the suspension of its service in Russia. The company issued a statement on Sunday, blaming “ground conditions” for the decision to suspend its services in Russia. However, he did not provide any additional information. The announcement follows TikTok’s statement that Russian users have been banned from sharing videos on the app and viewing posts from other parts of the world. Earlier, American Express had also announced on 6 March suspending its operations in Russia as well as its ally Belarus. TikTok said on Sunday that in response to the government’s crackdown on social media in Russia, users there have been banned from sharing new videos on the app.

Anupam Kher showed off his new look on his 67th birthday: Today Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67th birthday. A day before his birthday, he has pledged to be healthy by sharing his full body photo. Sharing many of his photos, Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy birthday to me! Starting my 67th year today, I am excited and excited about my new look. These photos are an example of my slow development, which I have done over the past 2 years. Apart from this, Anupam also shared things about his Bollywood debut. Talking about his career journey, Anupam Kher also thanked the fans. Let us tell you that in the photos shared, Anupam looks quite young and fit.

South’s superstar Prabhas will create panic in Bollywood again: Prabhas has spread his magic well in Bollywood too. His fan following from the film Bahubali has become very good in Bollywood as well. Let us tell you that the film Bahubali has broken all the records of earning in India. Now soon Prabhas is going to create another panic in Bollywood. Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde’s film Radhe Shyam is going to be released soon. The film has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate. On March 11, this film will be released all over the world. Prabhas’s film is releasing in many languages. This film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. This film based on love story will be of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Arjun Kapoor threw a special party for sister Jhanvi: Yesterday was Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday. On this occasion, the paparazzi spotted her with Khushi Kapoor. On the special occasion, his brother Arjun Kapoor had organized a party at his house. Janhvi was seen in her no makeup look on the birthday. Shanaya Kapoor was also seen at the party. Let us tell you that in the upcoming films of Jhanvi, Jerry, Miley and mr and mrs. Pipelines are included.

Sapna Chaudhary’s health deteriorated during the show: Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary had gone to a program in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. Where suddenly during the show there was pain in his stomach. After which he had to be admitted to the hospital. However, after some time his health improved. Sapna asked for leave from the hospital and returned to Delhi and asked to get herself examined.

New world record to be set in India’s Got Talent: A new world record is set to be set on the reality show India’s Got Talent. During the show, two contestants in the salsa dance form will dance in such a way that they will set a new world record. In the presence of Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty, both are going to achieve this feat. Recently a new promo of India’s Got Talent has been released. In this, both the contestants who made the record can be seen dancing to the bad salsa. Both have done bad salsa wearing traditional dress. At the same time, the judge of the show Manoj Muntashir is seen saying, ‘There is a record of 125 hundred. The second judge Shilpa Shetty does not swell with happiness. She says, ‘This record has been made on the platform of India’s Got Talent. While Madhuri Dixit clapping, Sanjay Kapoor is seen whistling. All the spectators show respect to the contestants. Currently this video is becoming quite viral.