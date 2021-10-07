Netflix will edit phone numbers from Squid game after prank call

netflix extremely popular squid game The phone numbers shown in the series are receiving an edit after dialing the actual number, leading to what the company described as an “unfortunate” prank dial.

Korean drama about a sadistic “game”, in which players find themselves with no choice but to participate in a series of twisted challenges, with phone numbers visible in several scenes (a phone number is also clearly visible). Is squid game trailer).

Reuters, which previously reported the news, cited Netflix and production company Siren Pictures as saying that they purposefully did not include an absolute number and had no idea the number shown would reach an actual line.

Netflix Confirmed ledge the numbers that appear squid game Will be edited, adding that it hopes the change will put an end to prank calls.

A man claiming to own the number told a local media outlet that he had been “bombed” with messages and calls, saying they had made it difficult to live his life normally. However, it appears as though many individuals have received calls from enthusiasts squid game the audience. Netflix did not immediately return a request for clarification about whether the series affected one or more local numbers.

squid game In what has been a huge success for Netflix, as of last week it became the streaming service’s top title in the US — it remained a top title as of this week as well — the first Korean series to claim that top spot, according to Netflix. . This is great for the makers of the show and definitely a win for Netflix. It is probably safe to assume that the poor person(s) is receiving prank calls from random squid game However, devotees feel differently.