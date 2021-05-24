Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ event will reveal new information about The Witcher, The Sandman, and more



Netflix is saying a new week-long digital event, “Geeked Week,” the place it will share information about upcoming titles like The Witcher, The Sandman, and The Cuphead Present. Throughout Geeked Week, you possibly can anticipate to see “a wide selection of unique information, new trailers, stay artwork, drop-ins out of your favourite stars and a lot more.” And luckily, you gained’t have lengthy to attend: Geeked Week is happening in only a couple weeks, from June seventh by the eleventh.

If you’d like a preview of what’s to come back, take a look at Netflix’s poster under, which additionally mentions The Umbrella Academy, Resident Evil (unclear if that is referring to the upcoming anime or the live-action collection), Candy Tooth, and Cowboy Bebop.

Through the event, can hold monitor of what’s introduced on GeekedWeek.com and by following the @NetflixGeeked social channels on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and Fb.

The week of June seventh is shaping as much as be an enormous one for information, with Apple’s Worldwide Developer Convention additionally staring on June seventh, the Geoff Keighley-hosted Summer time Recreation Fest kickoff event debuting on June tenth, and the all-virtual E3 starting on June twelfth. Hold it locked to GadgetClock for all of our protection of the massive occasions.