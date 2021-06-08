Netflix’s live-action take on Cowboy Bebop is coming this fall



Netflix has introduced that the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will premiere this fall. The science fiction, noir, and Western-infused bounty searching sequence can even function new music from the anime’s unique composer, Yoko Kanno.

There was, sadly, no trailer alongside Netflix’s announcement, however it did reintroduce just a few of the solid members, who already appear to be becoming into their roles fairly effectively — particularly John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the enduring soundtrack of the unique COWBOY BEBOP anime might be creating the soundtrack for the brand new Stay Motion Sequence. Additionally confirmed…Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Experiences first surfaced that Netflix was producing a live-action adaptation of the enduring sequence in 2017 and had been later confirmed in 2018. The total solid of actors enjoying the present’s bounty hunters was revealed in 2019, together with Cho because the sequence lead. The present is set to obtain a 10-episode season written by one of many screenwriters of Thor: Ragnarok Christopher Yost.

We’ll have to attend a bit longer for an actual have a look at the brand new Cowboy Bebop, however at the very least we will relaxation assured house bounty searching antics might be kicking off later this 12 months.