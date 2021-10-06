Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ revives Dalgona candy
One of the earliest memories of Maddie Park’s street food was when vendors installed a portable stove to sell candy outside her elementary school in Seoul, South Korea. It was part sweet treat, part game.
Candy makers melt sugar and foam with a pinch of baking soda to make this Dalgona candy, Ms. Park recalled. They then pressed the mixture flat and pushed shapes such as a circle, triangle, square, star or umbrella into the center. Ms. Park’s classmates determined to remove the stamped figure using a needle without breaking it – a game called Puppy. If the kids successfully removed the shape from the brittle candy, they won another treat for free.
“Dalgona was one of the cheapest, unhealthy, yet most addictive gambles for my 7-year-old,” said Ms. Park, now 28 and living in Downtown Brooklyn, NY.
Ms Park is one of several Koreans whose memories of Dalgona candy, also known as Puppy, have surfaced due to the release last month of “Squid Game” on Netflix. The fantasy series follows a group of cash-strapped people who are willing to die while playing childhood games for a chance to win the jackpot. Episode 3 is all about ppopgi.
Jinju Lee, 55, the Korean food blogger behind Kimchimari, said of PPPG, “It has a gambling element, like in the ‘squid game’, but without life or death.” His recipe for Dalgona candy, which he posted online in 2018, has seen a 30 percent increase in traffic over the past few days. Similar candies are popular around the world, she said, but they go by different names.
Dalgona candy filled a sweet void for children in South Korea who had become accustomed to free chocolates offered by American soldiers, said Albert Parks, a student with a specialization in Korean history at Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif. Associate Professor. Dalgona was cheap. And accessible, he said.
First, glucose was used because raw sugar was expensive, Mr Park said. But vendors probably started using sugar after the Korean War, when companies began processing it from its raw form, he said. Toffee-colored honeycomb candy became common in the 1960s, and was sold outside elementary schools and toy stores.
Dalgona vendors began to disappear in the early 2000s as online shopping became more popular and toy stores began to close, Mr. Park said. It is also likely that South Korea’s booming candy industry, and the proliferation of other types of inexpensive candies, drove many mom-and-pop Dalgona candy makers out of business.
But because of the popularity of the “squid game,” the candy has made a comeback as a retro, nostalgic snack, Mr. Park said. “For some of these young Koreans, I don’t think they consciously think it’s Korean candy, but it’s a way of connecting with their history that they don’t necessarily want to be in the history book,” he said.
Social media has taken its leap to worldwide fame, introducing candy to people outside of South Korea.
The name Dalgona, also known as Dalgona, became more familiar to Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic due to the popularity of whipped coffee. The drink rose to prominence in January 2020 after actor Jang Il-woo tried it on a South Korean television show “Star’s Top Recipe at Fun-Storrent” in Macau. He said it reminded him of Dalgona candy, informally naming the drink in the process. It then quickly spread to coffee shops in South Korea and eventually made its way to the United States.
However, some say that the spread of Dalgona candy through social media may detract from its cultural significance. “Dalgona Candy is representative of paganizing K-pop and K-drama, and seeing one thing and saying, ‘Wow I discovered Korean culture,'” said Nancy Wang Yuen, sociologist and expert on race and racism in Hollywood. Said, “When really candy, movies, television series, all these things existed.”
Fans love the candy’s mix of bitter, nutty and sweet flavors. “The taste, for some reason, stays with you,” said Annie Yu, 46, of Düsseldorf, Germany.
Ms. Yu’s fondest memories of South Korea are of foods like dalgona candy, as she immigrated to the United States when she was only 6 years old. She remembers the dirt roads she used to take to get Dalgona street vendors under their tarps.
“I really miss that candy,” she said. “You hardly find a feast in the middle of what we were going through. It was really magical. “
In a YouTube video in which the cast of “Squid Game” reacts to certain scenes, the show’s art director Chai Kyung-sun revealed that Dalgona was Candy’s most difficult prop to work with. Behind the scenes, she said, was a professional who kept making candy while the film was being made.
Candy gamers approach it with different strategies. The show’s writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk included himself in the series: the show’s main character, Seong Gi-hyun, repeatedly licks candy to loosen the shape of an umbrella from the middle. It’s a trick the director said used to win awards when he was younger.
But Ms. Park, who ate candy outside her elementary school in Seoul, never managed to win free candy.
