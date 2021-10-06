Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ revives Dalgona candy

One of the earliest memories of Maddie Park’s street food was when vendors installed a portable stove to sell candy outside her elementary school in Seoul, South Korea. It was part sweet treat, part game.

Candy makers melt sugar and foam with a pinch of baking soda to make this Dalgona candy, Ms. Park recalled. They then pressed the mixture flat and pushed shapes such as a circle, triangle, square, star or umbrella into the center. Ms. Park’s classmates determined to remove the stamped figure using a needle without breaking it – a game called Puppy. If the kids successfully removed the shape from the brittle candy, they won another treat for free.

“Dalgona was one of the cheapest, unhealthy, yet most addictive gambles for my 7-year-old,” said Ms. Park, now 28 and living in Downtown Brooklyn, NY.

Ms Park is one of several Koreans whose memories of Dalgona candy, also known as Puppy, have surfaced due to the release last month of “Squid Game” on Netflix. The fantasy series follows a group of cash-strapped people who are willing to die while playing childhood games for a chance to win the jackpot. Episode 3 is all about ppopgi.