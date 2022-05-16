Netflix’s star-studded The Gray Man isn’t out yet and it’s already becoming a trilogy



Regardless of stories that Netflix is trying to lower down on spending amid enormous subscriber loss, the streaming service goes all in on its star-studded blockbuster The Gray Man, which is its costliest movie to this point.

As revealed in Empire Journal’s Summer season 2022 concern (and then posted on-line by the BestOfChrisEvans Twitter account), the $200 million motion thriller is getting each a prequel and a sequel, which suggests the streaming large is fairly assured that it’s acquired a winner on its arms.

It certain has the best staff concerned – The Gray Man is directed by The Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame), and stars Ryan Gosling (The Good Guys), Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Regé-Jean Web page (Bridgerton) and Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade).

The Gray Man prequel and sequel: here is what we all know

Empire writes that The Gray Man’s prequel is to be written by Deadpool duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and will concentrate on the Lloyd Hansen character performed by Evans.

In the meantime, its sequel shall be a extra simple affair following Gosling’s Sierra Six character, and “is at the moment being outlined” by common Russo author Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote all three Captain America movies, together with Avengers: Infinity and Endgame.

As per Netflix’s official synopsis, The Gray Man of the title refers to CIA operative Courtroom Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, a “highly-skilled, Company-sanctioned service provider of loss of life” who’s now the goal of Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a “former cohort on the CIA who will cease at nothing to take him out.”

On condition that Evans will headline the prequel and Gosling will star within the sequel, it now appears fairly apparent which CIA operative will come out on prime in The Gray Man. In fact, we can’t know for certain till the extremely anticipated movie drops on Netflix on July 22.