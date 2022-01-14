Netflix’s top 5 TV shows and movies of 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- “Squid Sport” grew to become one of 2021’s most talked-about shows. The present follows a bunch of individuals as they compete for money by enjoying a collection of lethal video games that may solely lead to one winner.

With 142 million family views in October little greater than a month after its launch, based on Forbes, it will appear Squid Sport was on par to grow to be Netflix’s hottest present in 2021. Nevertheless, the Korean present got here in at quantity three, based on Critiques.org.

Netflix’s top 5 shows

CoComelon Manifest Squid Sport Ginny & Georgia Bridgerton

Three of the top 5 shows (Squid Sport, Ginny & Georgia, and Bridgerton) are Netflix originals. CoComelon is an academic present for preschoolers. Manifest is a science-fiction present that follows airline passengers after their airplane lands a yr late, based on Netflix.