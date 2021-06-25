NetGuard – no-root firewall 2.296 APK for Android – Download

NetGuard is an open-source app to block Internet access for any app installed on your device. With it you can lower your data usage, save battery life, and of course protect your privacy. The main window shows a comprehensive list of all the apps installed on your device. Just tap one of the apps to instantly view its upload and download rates. NetGuard is a very useful app. In the setup options you can also activate interesting features, like getting a notification every time an app tries to connect to the Internet.

Blocking access to the internet can help:

Reduce your data usage.

Save your battery.

Increase your privacy.

Features:

Simple to use.

100% open source.

No root required.

No advertisements.

Actively developed and supported.

No tracking or analytics.

IPv4/IPv6 TCP/UDP supported.

Android 5.1 and later supported.

Multiple device users supported.

Optionally block when roaming.

Optionally block system applications.

Tethering supported.

Optionally allow when screen on.

Optionally record network usage per application per address.

Material design theme with light and dark theme.

Optionally forward ports, also to external addresses.

Optionally notify when an application accesses the internet.

There is no other no-root firewall offering all these features.

PRO Features:

Log all outgoing traffic search and filter access attempts; export PCAP files to analyses traffic.

Allow block individual addresses per application.

New application notifications enable new application notifications from which you can directly block or allow an application.

Appearance (theme, colors) allows selecting from five additional application themes, all available in a light and dark variant.

Display network speed graph in a status bar notification.

Select from five additional themes in both light and dark version.