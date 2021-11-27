Netherlands Finds 61 Covid Cases on South Africa Flights

Sixty-one people on two flights from South Africa to the Netherlands have tested positive for coronavirus, Dutch health officials said Saturday morning. It was not until late in the morning, local time, that the cases were linked to the newly discovered Omicron type.

Health officials examined 600 passengers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Friday morning. Those who tested negative were allowed to leave the airport and be isolated at home.

When the Netherlands announced travel restrictions on flights from South Africa, two KLM flights were already being scaled up. About half an hour before the first plane landed, health officials were dispatched to the airport to conduct tests, said Harm Grostra, a spokeswoman for the Dutch public health service, GGD.

One of the passengers stranded on the asphalt road was New York Times reporter Stephanie Nolan, who was covering the country’s epidemic response in South Africa.