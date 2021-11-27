Netherlands Finds 61 Covid Cases on South Africa Flights
Sixty-one people on two flights from South Africa to the Netherlands have tested positive for coronavirus, Dutch health officials said Saturday morning. It was not until late in the morning, local time, that the cases were linked to the newly discovered Omicron type.
Health officials examined 600 passengers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Friday morning. Those who tested negative were allowed to leave the airport and be isolated at home.
When the Netherlands announced travel restrictions on flights from South Africa, two KLM flights were already being scaled up. About half an hour before the first plane landed, health officials were dispatched to the airport to conduct tests, said Harm Grostra, a spokeswoman for the Dutch public health service, GGD.
One of the passengers stranded on the asphalt road was New York Times reporter Stephanie Nolan, who was covering the country’s epidemic response in South Africa.
“So I’m in my 3d hour on the asphalt road in Schiphol,” She tweeted, After landing her plane from Johannesburg. “When my flight from Joe Berg was somewhere over Chad, Europe panicked; We were not allowed to disembark until we landed. “
Many passengers had ignored the mask requirements, she said.
Dutch health officials said in a statement that they were aware of the frustration among passengers who were allowed to go home, but instead “faced a situation we had never seen in the Netherlands before.”
Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, Tweeted Those with a positive test were taken to a quarantine hotel near the airport. “Now it’s important to research whether it’s related to the Omicron type,” he wrote.
People who test positive will have to stay in the hotel for at least seven days if they have symptoms, or five days if not, health officials said. Passengers who tested positive and who live with those who were on the flight will be allowed to be segregated at their home.
Cases are on the rise in the Netherlands, which yesterday announced tougher measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including an evening lockdown starting at 5pm, with nearly 154,000 people testing positive last week, up 39 per cent from the previous week. .
“The number of coronavirus infections has never been higher than last week,” the government said Friday, adding that the caseload posed a greater risk to hospitals across the country.
Jason Horowitz Contributed to the report.
