Netherlands Is Maxing Out Its Covid Testing Capacity

The growing demand for covid test in the Netherlands, coupled with a shortage of workers to book them, is pushing the country’s healthcare limits, officials said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the regional health services association in the Netherlands called the increase in demand for new test appointments “explosive” and said it was taking an “all hands on deck” approach.

Officials said their goal is to conduct 120,000 tests a day, depending on the availability of workers. On Monday, at least 116,000 new visits were scheduled and 91,000 people were tested – a new daily record – according to Jap Ekelboom, director of the Health Services Association’s Covid program.

“We are reaching our potential on all fronts,” he said.

Cases of the virus are on the rise in the Netherlands, with more than 110,000 people testing positive in the past week, an increase of almost 44 per cent over the previous week, according to official figures. Last week, the government announced a three-week national partial lockdown for restaurants, bars and shops with limited operating hours.