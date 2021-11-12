Netherlands Looks to Partial Lockdown as Covid Cases Rise
The Dutch government plans to launch a three-week partial lockdown to curb the fourth wave of covid infections as the number of cases increases, public broadcaster NOS said on Friday.
This is the first recent lockdown in Western Europe affecting all people, whether vaccinated or not, and the Netherlands reported 16,364 new cases on Thursday. The figure, an unseen level since the onset of the epidemic, was 33 percent higher than the number of new cases reported a week earlier.
From Saturday, restaurants, bars and cafes across the country will have to close at 7pm, with spectators hosting sports competitions. Residents are not allowed to invite more than four guests into their home. And the rules of social distance will be restored, although shops selling essentials will remain open.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jong are expected to announce the measures on Friday evening.
Mr Rutte’s cabinet will also discuss on Friday whether long-term measures should be implemented to require people to provide vaccinations or proof of previous infection in order to gain access to certain services or participate in certain programs.
According to Our World in Data, about 76 percent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
