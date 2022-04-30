Netizens Angry at Lata Mangeshkar’s exclusion from Grammy and Oscars! Netizens furious at Lata Mangeshkar’s exclusion from Grammys and Oscars!

Everyone who loves music loves Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer who started singing at the age of five is known as ‘Voice of India’ and during her illustrious career she has contributed over 25,000 songs in a career spanning 7 decades. Lata Mangeshkar also has the honor of being the first Indian to perform at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London and also the highest French civilian award ‘Officer of the Legion of Honour’, which was given to her by the French government in 2007.

She was honored with many accolades for the impact she made here in India and for her stellar work, besides the singer was known for her English, Russian, Dutch, Nepali and Swahili natives who recorded songs in these languages .

It is therefore no surprise that netizens today were upset with the legend’s name being dropped at the Grammy and Oscar Awards, thus failing to recognize his lifetime contribution to cinema and the global music industry. are.

The hashtags #ShameonGrammy and #ShameonOscars have been trending on the internet, with many expressing their frustration and anger at the singer’s memories not being honored on these prestigious global platforms. While it remains to be seen whether any action is taken by the Awards to rectify the mistake.

Domestic platform StarPlus with ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ along with eighteen biggest singers of the country are all set to pay tribute to Lata ji together to pay tribute to her legacy. The 8-episode one-hour series is scheduled to air every Sunday from 7 PM on May 1, 2022 only on StarPlus. Which promises to glorify Lata Mangeshkar’s unique voice and revive the beautiful memories she left behind.

