Netizens Appreciate Candy on Social Media: Netizens Appreciate Ronit Roy and Ha’s Chadda Starrer Candy
A tremendous twist in ‘Candy’
Ha is playing the role of Ratna, a police officer, while Ronit is playing the role of Jayant Parekh in the show. It also stars Manu Ishi Shi Chadha, Riddhi Kumar and Gopal Dutt. Critics describe Candy as a “thriller with an unexpected twist”, a “binge watch”, a “good mix of drama, mystery”.
What is the audience saying?
On the other hand, the audience is also appreciating the show and the performance of the artists on social media. People are saying that the appreciation of this series is low. Users are also advising others to watch the show.
What did Ha say?
Ronit and Ha are very happy with the love they are getting for ‘Candy’. Richa, who has always experimented with her persona and films, says, “Voot Select Key Candy was an opportunity for me to have a different personality. It was challenging to play such a role as a police officer.
What did Ronit say?
Ronit, on the other hand, said, “Candy is an interesting and thrilling story full of mystery, fear, hope and suspense. I have had the opportunity to work with many talented actors and directors. I am thankful to every creative head and director Ashish Shukla Enchanted in detail.I have had the opportunity to play such a level character for the first time.
#Netizens #Candy #Social #Media #Netizens #Ronit #Roy #Chadda #Starrer #Candy
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.