Netizens Appreciate Candy on Social Media: Netizens Appreciate Ronit Roy and Ha’s Chadda Starrer Candy

Ronit Roy and Ha’s Chadha starrer web show Candy (Candy) is getting huge response from the audience. That’s why the show’s rating has reached 9.3 on IMDb. Thus, director Ashish R Shukla’s show has become the highest rated show. Based in Uttarakhand, the thriller has been airing on OTT platform Voot Select since September 8.

The story of the show revolves around a murder, how it affects the people in power and they have to come to the realm of law. This 8-part series has many elements like drugs, corruption, ghosts, police, masters, students.



A tremendous twist in ‘Candy’

Ha is playing the role of Ratna, a police officer, while Ronit is playing the role of Jayant Parekh in the show. It also stars Manu Ishi Shi Chadha, Riddhi Kumar and Gopal Dutt. Critics describe Candy as a “thriller with an unexpected twist”, a “binge watch”, a “good mix of drama, mystery”.

What is the audience saying?

On the other hand, the audience is also appreciating the show and the performance of the artists on social media. People are saying that the appreciation of this series is low. Users are also advising others to watch the show.



What did Ha say?

Ronit and Ha are very happy with the love they are getting for ‘Candy’. Richa, who has always experimented with her persona and films, says, “Voot Select Key Candy was an opportunity for me to have a different personality. It was challenging to play such a role as a police officer.

What did Ronit say?

Ronit, on the other hand, said, “Candy is an interesting and thrilling story full of mystery, fear, hope and suspense. I have had the opportunity to work with many talented actors and directors. I am thankful to every creative head and director Ashish Shukla Enchanted in detail.I have had the opportunity to play such a level character for the first time.