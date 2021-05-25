Netizens compare Virat Kohli’s new look to Alvaro Morte’s The Professor; suggest Anushka Sharma to buy the Hindi rights of the show

By | May 25, 2021
0 Comment
Yesterday, we noticed the makers of Cash Heist revealing the teaser of the fifth season with a further information that will probably be launched in two components, which can arrive on September 3 and December 3 respectively. Whereas we’re ready for this in style Spanish collection, Virat Kohli’s just lately took the social media by storm together with his quarantine look the place he’s sporting glasses, donning beard and lengthy hair. Now, netizens really feel that the Indian skipper appears the spitting resemblance of Alvaro Morte’s The Professor and have instructed Anushka Sharma to purchased the Hindi rights of the show and forged his husband in that. Listed here are some of the tweets…

Cash Heist additionally stars Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, amongst others.

