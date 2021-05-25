Netizens compare Virat Kohli’s new look to Alvaro Morte’s The Professor; suggest Anushka Sharma to buy the Hindi rights of the show





Yesterday, we noticed the makers of Cash Heist revealing the teaser of the fifth season with a further information that will probably be launched in two components, which can arrive on September 3 and December 3 respectively. Whereas we’re ready for this in style Spanish collection, Virat Kohli’s just lately took the social media by storm together with his quarantine look the place he’s sporting glasses, donning beard and lengthy hair. Now, netizens really feel that the Indian skipper appears the spitting resemblance of Alvaro Morte’s The Professor and have instructed Anushka Sharma to purchased the Hindi rights of the show and forged his husband in that. Listed here are some of the tweets…

Virat Kohli as Professor in Season 5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/9ypdj2pezH — Gul Gee? (@GulGeeOfficial) May 24, 2021

Anushka Sharma goes to launch Virat Kohli in Bollywood.

She has purchased the hindi rights of #MoneyHeist Right here is first look of Virat Kohli as a Professor … @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/BQDvCMqeQa — SUHAIB صہیب ?? (@SRKmania_) May 24, 2021

Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18 pic.twitter.com/hDksy9pdrE — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

Virat Kohli appears like that engineer from a service primarily based firm who performs Woh Lamhe on guitar to impress women, has a protracted operating account on all the native cigarette retailers, and goes out of the home sporting boxer shorts. pic.twitter.com/gXJlvyXN2A — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 24, 2021

Virat Kohli appears prepared to play The Professor from Cash heist in Indian model pic.twitter.com/ZXFR5Q1CM1 — Pratikshit (@Pratikshit6) May 24, 2021

Cash Heist additionally stars Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, amongst others.

