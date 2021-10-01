Netizens respond to Rashmika Mandana and Vicky Kaushal’s underwear ad Read comments
Users are getting angry like this
One user wrote, ‘These people are willing to do anything for money. I can’t believe our advertising industry is going downhill. Another user commented, ‘If the opposite sex, people who call themselves feminists will ban this actor.’ Which user has commented, read here:
No statement has yet been received from Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal or the producers. By the way, we will tell you that there has been a lot of controversy over such advertisements before.
Disputes over several ads in the past
A few years ago, a similar advertisement was banned in which actress Sana Khan was seen. There was a lot of confusion over that ad as well. Recently, Alia Bhatt was also heavily criticized for her bridal wear advertisement. A complaint was also lodged against the actress and the bridal wear company in Mumbai. Apart from Alia, there was a lot of controversy recently over an advertisement of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.
Check out the ad for Rashmika Mandana and Vicky Kaushal:
