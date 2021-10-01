Netizens respond to Rashmika Mandana and Vicky Kaushal’s underwear ad Read comments

An advertisement of Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal is currently being discussed on social media. Along with Vicky Kaushal (Rashmika Mandanna Vicky Kaushal underwear ad), popular South star Rashmika Mandanna had recently done an underwear ad, which has caused a lot of confusion. People are criticizing this ad a lot on social media.

In this ad, Rashmika Mandanna has become a yoga instructor, while Vicky Kaushal is seen doing yoga. Rashmika Mandanna is seen giving points while looking at Vicky Kaushal’s underwear straps while doing yoga. Users are upset after seeing this ad and are getting angry on social media.



Users are getting angry like this

One user wrote, ‘These people are willing to do anything for money. I can’t believe our advertising industry is going downhill. Another user commented, ‘If the opposite sex, people who call themselves feminists will ban this actor.’ Which user has commented, read here:

No statement has yet been received from Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal or the producers. By the way, we will tell you that there has been a lot of controversy over such advertisements before.

Disputes over several ads in the past

A few years ago, a similar advertisement was banned in which actress Sana Khan was seen. There was a lot of confusion over that ad as well. Recently, Alia Bhatt was also heavily criticized for her bridal wear advertisement. A complaint was also lodged against the actress and the bridal wear company in Mumbai. Apart from Alia, there was a lot of controversy recently over an advertisement of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.

Check out the ad for Rashmika Mandana and Vicky Kaushal: