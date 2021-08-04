Netizens Shocked After Seeing Lara Dutta As Former Pm Indira Gandhi

Mumbai. The trailer of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming movie ‘Bell Bottom’ was released on Tuesday evening. Fans liked the trailer very much. In this, Akshay Kumar’s fast-paced style was shown which was seen in his movies ‘Special 26’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Baby’. The thing that was discussed the most on social media in this trailer is Lara Dutta’s appearance in the look of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Many people did not know at first that Lara has played the role of former PM.

Makeup artist should get national award

When the trailer of Akshay’s film ‘Bell Bottom’ was released, shortly after it became a topic of discussion on every social media platform. Some people saw the transformation of Lara Dutta in this trailer and were amazed. Most people on social media praised this makeup artist and said that it should get the National Award. The special thing is that the way Lara has presented the style of the former PM, it cannot be missed. Her style of wearing sari, a few white hair bands in her hair, the same serious expression on her face and everything seemed to be similar to that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. People were convinced of this.

OMG is she #LaraDutta ?? unrecognizable… next level makeup.. the makeup artist deserves an award for this outstanding work.. pic.twitter.com/iuE32y5E50 — ️⋆ ★⭒☆ (@ohnadaanparinde) August 3, 2021

OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe😱😮.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie..

#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/56xyul28d6 — Aishwarya Muraleedharan (@Aishwar46954977) August 3, 2021

‘This is Lara Dutta, not being recognized’

The comments users have made about Lara Dutta are worth watching. These comments show how excited people are to see this look of Lara Dutta and are not tired of praising her. One user wrote, ‘Oh my god! Is this Lara Dutta, our Miss Universe. Looking forward to seeing this movie. At the same time, another user wrote, ‘This is Lara Dutta, not being recognized.’ Another user wrote, ‘I didn’t notice at all in the trailer of Bell Bottom, that’s when Lara Dutta trended on Twitter, but still can’t believe it is Lara Dutta.’ Many people on social media talked about praising the makeup artist and giving it the National Award.

When I saw the trailer, I could not see Lara Dutta anywhere. Then I googled and found out Indira ji is Lara Dutta hatsof makeup artist incredible



Give this makeup artist a national

award in advance..

Did anyone notice??

She is #laradutta 😲😲

She is #laradutta 😲😲 Phenomenal work 🙏🏻🙏🏻🔥🔥#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/X8VPDcNEug#LaraDutta — Debojit Nath (@Deb22dn) August 4, 2021

Significantly, after the second wave of Corona in the country, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ will become the first film to be released in theaters. It is a 3D film, it will give more thrill to the audience. Although the release date of this movie has been changed many times, but now it seems that it will finally be released on August 19. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani will be seen in the lead roles in this movie.