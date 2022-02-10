Nets, 76ers complete massive James Harden-Ben Simmons trade: reports

Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a massive trade on Thursday that includes the teams swapping their embattled players, James Harden and Ben Simmons, according to multiple reports.

The Nets will reportedly trade Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) yells forward James Johnson (16) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) yells forward James Johnson (16) during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
(AP Photo / José Luis Villegas)

The trade ends tumultuous times for both Harden and Simmons with their former teams.

Brooklyn acquired Harden in a four-team trade with the Houston Rockets last season, forming a big three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But the experiment was far from a success. Due to injuries and other unforeseen circumstances, the three players only played a handful of games with each other and were bounced from the Eastern Conference Playoffs in the first round.

Harden was reportedly upset about having to carry the load for the Nets after Durant’s injury earlier in the season and Irving missing a bunch of games due to his COVID vaccination status and being barred from playing home games due to New York City’s strict COVID rules for unvaccinated people.

Joel Embiid (21) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons (25) of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during a game on April 28, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joel Embiid (21) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons (25) of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during a game on April 28, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images)

Harden previously denied he was upset with the team.

Simmons was also having issues with the 76ers following their exit from the playoffs last season. He was reportedly perturbed over Doc Rivers not giving him the proper amount of support when asked whether the team could win with Simmons. It sparked a monthslong drama that included a feud with former 76ers teammate Joel Embiid, who wanted no part of trying to get Simmons back on the team.

Simmons has not played in a game this season and could potentially make his debut for the Nets soon if his medicals clear.

Brooklyn has been reeling since the start of February. The team is 1-9 in its last 10 games and has fallen to eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 13, 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 13, 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
(Ned Dishman / NBAE via Getty Images)

Philadelphia is sitting in fifth place in the East while Embiid has been putting up MVP-type numbers without Simmons.

