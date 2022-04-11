Nets beat Pacers to lock up 7th seed, host play-in game Tuesday



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Four wins last week sent the Brooklyn Net to seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Another win sends them to the playoffs.

“Now we can carry some of that momentum until Tuesday,” said Kiri Irving.

Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant’s 20 points, career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds and the net is seventh with a 134-126 win against the Indiana pacers on Sunday.

The Nets will host Cleveland No. 8 in the play-in tournament on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The losers will have a second chance by hosting the winner of the game between seeds No. 9 and 10 on Friday.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Brooklyn and Cleveland both finished 44-38, but won the season series in a net tiebreaker.

Durant took just 5 of 17 shots off the field but finished with his fourth triple-double, his highest collection of any season. Andre Drummond added 20 points, shot 9 off 9 balls and rebounded 13. Bruce Brown scored 21 points in the fourth consecutive win of the net to end the regular season.

The Nets started last week in danger of finishing ninth or 10th, which meant two wins were needed – at least one on the road – in the play-offs to advance to the post-season.

But they took advantage of a softer schedule in their final days with wins against Houston and New York before beating Cleveland on Friday. The Nets need to finish strong after an uneven regular season.

“We’re with it. We all had a goal in mind and we saw it,” Drummond said. “We’ve had a great year.”

Oshai scored 28 points for the Brisket pacers, who lost 25-57 in their last 10 games. Indiana did not win after March 20. Buddy Hild added 21.

The Nets made 20 of their first 26 shots – Durant was 0 for 5, the rest of the team 20 for 21 and went 47-29 in just one minute in the second quarter.

The Nets advanced 76-60 at halftime but the pacers started the third quarter with a 17-2 run to make it a one-point game. Terry Taylor tied the basket at 91, but Irving made a 3-pointer before Durant scored and then threw a lob for a dunk near Nick Claxton which quickly pushed it to 98-91.

“The game against Irving and Durant is tough, but the boys have stayed with it and come back into the game, giving themselves a chance,” said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle.

The pacers continued to try to come back even after the net had regained a double-digit lead, but Irving responded with a few baskets as he got closer. He scored 15 runs off 20 overs.

“That’s what makes them the best of all time,” said guard TJ McConnell about Irving and Durant. “If anyone thinks they’re going to guard Kiri 1K1 and be effective, I think you can come up with something else.”

Tip-INS

Fast bowler: Duan Washington Jr. has 16 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists.

Net: Seth Curry misses the game with pain in his left ankle. … Coach Steve Nash says G. Goran Drazic, who missed his fifth game in a row during the health and safety protocol, is feeling well and will be able to play on Tuesday if cleared in time.

Simmons status

Ben Simmons, who has not yet played for the Nets since taking over from Philadelphia on a trade deadline, worked on the court before the game. Nash has released a positive update to the 2016 No. 1 pick, who is struggling with issues including a herniated disc.

“He’s moving a little bit,” Nash said. “Still 1-on-0 stuff, so he’s still hitting a lot of milestones, but it’s positive. At least he’s going around a little bit.”

Day deal

Kessler started Edwards the day the Nets signed him to a standard NBA deal, making him fit to play in the post-season. There was a two-way deal with Pepperdine for a second-round pick, which prevented him from playing next week.