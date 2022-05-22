Nets’ biggest obstacle is trust issues



The Nets have expertise. However in addition they have issues.

And that’s why they’re at residence, lengthy since eradicated from the playoffs whereas one other quartet of groups are nonetheless alive and vying for the NBA title.

Neither Reggie Miller nor Stan Van Gundy — each masking the convention finals for TNT — was prepared to surrender on the Nets’ championship window, or name their new Large 3 (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons) flawed. However Miller stated the Nets’ wounds this season had been self-inflicted, whereas Van Gundy stated their biggest drawback wasn’t the roster.

“I believe probably they’ve the makings of an excellent roster. The actual problem is that they’ve issues,” stated Van Gundy, amending that to “They’ve a variety of issues.”

The Nets had been swept out of the primary spherical by Boston, who hosted top-seeded Miami in Recreation 3 of the Jap Convention finals on Saturday night time. The Nets had been woefully undersized, missing on protection and had been injured (Joe Harris and Simmons didn’t play). All three flaws had been uncovered mercilessly by the Celtics.

However in accordance with Van Gundy — who coached the Warmth, Pistons, Pelicans and Magic, main Orlando to the NBA Finals in 2009 — the Nets’ biggest issues could also be trust issues.

“Over time — Reggie’s been there with groups — are guys going to go searching and actually have trust for different guys? Or will they be trying round saying, ‘You recognize what, that dude is going to allow us to down. I do know he is. We are able to’t rely on him,’ ” Van Gundy stated. “And they also’ve received rather a lot to beat in that means, which I believe could even be extra essential than the expertise they put out on the ground.”

Each Van Gundy and Miller are curious to see what the Nets appear to be subsequent season as soon as Harris has recovered from his season-ending ankle surgical procedure and Simmons, who arrived in a trade-deadline deal and wanted a process to repair his herniated L-4 disk, lastly makes his debut with the staff. Each felt the duo would assist the Nets’ measurement issues, and Simmons ought to assist shore up the leaky protection.

Having to play Irving, Seth Curry and Patty Mills (all 6-foot-2 or below) main minutes collectively left the Nets positively Hobbit-esque towards the ultra-long Celtics. Although after all the Nets shouldn’t have been relegated to a 44-38 report and dealing with No. 2 Boston within the first spherical in any respect.

Durant suffered a pricey damage. However much more damaging was Irving lacking 53 video games on account of his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a call that not solely contributed to James Harden demanding a commerce (in trade for Simmons) but in addition led to the Nets tumbling to seventh within the Jap Convention standings.

“You’re proper in regards to the self-inflicted wounds, as a result of Kyrie was a half-time, part-time participant. So we’ll by no means know [what they could’ve done],” Miller stated. “I imply, they by no means would’ve been within the state of affairs the place they needed to play up, play a Boston Celtics within the first spherical.

“They by no means would’ve been within the play-in state of affairs if Kyrie performed 65, 70 video games. I simply don’t suppose they’re in that place there. So till we see their roster and a wholesome Ben Simmons and a wholesome Joe Harris, it’s sort of onerous to evaluate them, as a result of we don’t know.”

Within the wake of the playoff sweep, Irving — who didn’t play till January and logged simply 29 appearances, solely six at residence — spoke of the significance of beginning to develop staff chemistry subsequent season “in October” to “construct trust” and “construct camaraderie.” Getting Harris again and Simmons on the ground can be essential, however these trust issues could also be an important of all.