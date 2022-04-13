Nets donate $50,000 to recovery after subway shooting



The Brooklyn Nets observed a moment of silence before their play-off game against Cleveland, saying they were donating $ 50,000 to help the injured after a subway train shot at least 10 people on Tuesday.

The shooting took place at a station near Sunset Park in Brooklyn, one of the stations closest to the Net Training Center, where they had their morning shoot on Tuesday.

“This is our practice facility and subway stop for our office,” net coach Steve Nash said before the game. “My kids don’t go to school very far, so it hits home and you just feel for all the victims and you acknowledge that as a society and as a community we have a lot to do and you feel for each of us the affected community.”

Grants from the Net and the New York Liberty Foundation were announced just before the moment of silence. Net thanked the first responders and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Nets urged fans of the previous day to arrive early for the game and expect an increased security presence on the arena. Members of the Police Counter Terrorism Unit were stationed at the top of the steps outside the subway station across the plaza from the Barclays Center.

Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff said the team had thoughts with those who were on their way to work or school when the shooting began.

“So it’s first and foremost, to help those people remember us and do whatever we can to help them there,” he said. “And then we go play a basketball game, and if it’s an extra 15 minutes on the trip or you have to check your purse at the door, like, so be it, because people would never have been so much more impressed than us.”