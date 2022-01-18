Nets Drop First Game Without Durant, Fall To Cavs 114-107 – Gadget Clock



CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Durant wasn’t there to make the massive shot, snatch the important thing rebound or take over like he’s completed numerous occasions.

The Brooklyn Nets knew life can be difficult with out their famous person.

On Monday, that grew to become actuality — and their foreseeable future.

Darius Garland strengthened his All-Star case with 22 factors and 12 assists, main the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-107 win Monday over the Nets, who misplaced their first recreation since Durant injured his left knee.

“You possibly can’t exchange Kev,” mentioned Kyrie Irving, who led the Nets with 27 factors in simply his fourth recreation since coming again regardless of being unvaccinated and solely enjoying street video games. “It’s inconceivable. We simply confronted that actuality proper now.”

Isaac Okoro added 15 factors and Jarrett Allen had 14 and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who adopted up a 5-1 street journey with the fifth straight win.

“It’s a signature win for us towards a high-level crew,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff mentioned. “Clearly with the reason why and excuses coming again off that lengthy street journey and all these issues, enjoying towards two of essentially the most elite gamers in our league, and our guys determining a approach.

“To me, essentially the most spectacular factor is you maintain a crew like that to 19 factors within the fourth quarter.”

James Harden added 22 factors for Brooklyn, enjoying for the primary time since Durant, the NBA’s main scorer, sprained a ligament in his left knee — an harm that’s anticipated to maintain him out for a number of weeks and once more deprives the Nets from getting their “Massive 3” operating at full pace.

Durant’s harm is a setback, nevertheless it hasn’t modified Irving’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s the league’s most outstanding unvaccinated participant, and due to New York’s mandate in public arenas, he’s not eligible to play house video games.

And regardless of Durant’s scenario, Irving gained’t change his standing or perception.

“I’m not bringing science into it,” mentioned Irving, who was defensive about his place. “I’m staying rooted in what I imagine in.”

The Nets missed 5 straight pictures down the stretch however had been nonetheless inside 110-107 when a pricey turnover by Harden led to a breakaway dunk for Okoro.

Harden tried a cross again to Irving, who slipped close to mid-court and laid helplessly on the ground as Okoro streaked by and scored.

Irving missed a 3-pointer that went midway down and got here out earlier than Cleveland’s Kevin Love made three free throws to shut out one of many Cavs’ largest wins this season.

Durant, averaging 29.3 factors per recreation, sprained his left medial collateral ligament (MCL) on Saturday in a win over New Orleans. The Nets don’t have a definitive timeframe for his return, nevertheless it’s secure to imagine he’ll be out a number of weeks.

Earlier than the sport, Brooklyn coach Steve Nash mentioned Durant will likely be re-evaluated in “a number of weeks,” at which level the crew may have a greater sense of when he’ll be again.

Within the meantime, the Nets, who had been hoping to lastly have an extended stretch with Durant, Harden and Irving on the ground collectively, are once more being compelled to manage, regulate and work out the best way to win.

“It’s a possibility for our crew to develop,” Nash mentioned. “Now we have to search out options.”

Irving’s certainly one of them.

He moved just like the Irving of outdated, utilizing his hesitation dribble to freeze defenders earlier than blowing by them.

“I’m nonetheless getting my bearings,” he mentioned.

The Nets received one other scare within the third quarter when Harden grabbed his left leg and hobbled off.

He stayed in for an additional minute earlier than being changed by Irving, who then scored seven straight factors, dropping a 3-pointer with 11.7 seconds left to place Brooklyn up 88-87 heading into the fourth.

Garland, who was named the Jap Convention’s participant of the week throughout the recreation, was in the midst of the sport’s splashiest play within the first half.

After making an overhead catch on an extended outlet cross from Love like a soccer extensive receiver, Garland flipped the ball again to a trailing Okoro for a thundering dunk.

TIP-INS

Nets: It’s arduous to discover a optimistic with Durant’s scenario, however one plus is that Brooklyn performs 9 of its subsequent 11 on the street — with Irving. … F/C Nick Claxton (hamstring) missed his fourth straight recreation. … A two-time league MVP as a degree guard, Nash has been impressed with Garland’s growth. “He form of has all of the instruments you need, coupled with pace and quickness.”

Cavaliers: With the All-Star Game in Cleveland subsequent month, the Cavs are pushing arduous for Garland to make the crew together with Allen, who has been one of many East’s most dominant huge males. “They each deserve it,” mentioned Bickerstaff, who hasn’t began calling colleagues to push for his or her votes. … G Lamar Stevens (sore knee) sat out. … G Rajon Rondo (hamstring) missed his fourth recreation in a row. … Chairman Dan Gilbert attended his second recreation this season.

UP NEXT

Nets: Go to Washington on Wednesday. They beat the Wizards 104-90 on Oct. 25.

Cavaliers: Play at Jap Convention-leading Chicago on Wednesday.

